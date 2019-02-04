



BOSTON (CBS) – For the second time in recent Super Bowl history, the Patriots locker room was the center of a security incident.

After the Patriots beat Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, Tom Brady’s jersey was stolen from the locker room by an international media member.

There was no theft following Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but cell phone video captured police stopping what appears to be Patriots fan trying to sneak into the team’s locker room. The man was wearing a jacket that says “S.A.F.E. SECURITY,” even though he did not work for Mercedes-Benz Stadium security.

Video shows police repeatedly asked the man where he got the jacket. He can be heard responding “She gave it to me!”

A Pats fan stole a S.A.F.E. Security jacket and almost got into the Patriots locker room. #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/RAFH9jHcSs — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 4, 2019

A Georgia State Police trooper removes the security jacket from the man, who was wearing a Brady jersey underneath.

“Stadium security issued a criminal trespass to the individual and we assisted with escorting him from the stadium. No arrest was made and no citations were written,” Atlanta Police told WBZ-TV.