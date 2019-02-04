



BOSTON (CBS) — More than 40 cases of measles, most in children under 10, have been reported in Washington State, largely because parents are not getting their kids vaccinated. Now unvaccinated children themselves are asking how they can get their shots without their parents’ consent.

Measles was essentially eliminated back in 2000 yet, last year, we saw the second highest rate of measles cases since that time.

According to an article in Newsweek, unvaccinated teens who are worried that they might get sick are turning to the internet to seek advice on how to get immunized and how to prove to their so-called “anti-vaxxer” parents that vaccines are safe.

According to Vaxopedia, there are some states that might allow “mature minors” to consent to vaccines without their parents’ permission, including Massachusetts and Maine.

Fortunately here in the Commonwealth, we have a high vaccination rate, with the exception of a few areas like parts of Western Massachusetts, the Cape, and the Islands.