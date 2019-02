BOSTON (CBS) – When the Patriots were playing the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, they had some tiny good luck charms in Worcester.

UMass Memorial Medical Center shared a photo of nearly two dozen newborns in the Maternity Center South 4 nursery. The babies were decked out in handmade Patriots blankets and pom-pom hats which were made by hospital nurses.

“We think they are the most adorable good luck charms we’ve ever seen,” the hospital posted on Facebook.