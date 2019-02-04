CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has become a must watch social media following Patriots wins. For his latest celebration, the quarterback once again turned to a special guest appearance from Rob Gronkowski.

Brady posted “THE W” after New England grinded out a 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Neither Gronkowski or Brady says a word. But the video is set to Eminem’s “Without Me” and the lyrics had people wondering if there was more to the post.

“Guess who’s back, back again,” is included in the song’s lyrics. Some have speculated Brady may have been sending potential message about Gronkowski’s future.

But the song could also refer to the Patriots being back as world champions. Either way, the video was a hit with Patriots fans – it was viewed more than 2 million times.

