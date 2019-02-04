



KINGSTON (CBS) – The senior math class at Sacred Heart High School had a full head of steam Monday morning, no groggy kids here. That’s because the school delayed the start time by two hours, to give the Super Bowl-weary kids more sleep. “To have those two hours, to just like sleep in, I felt like well-rested and I couldn’t wait to go,” said Sacred Heart senior Danny Sinclair.

Across New England, school absenteeism shoots up the day after one of our teams wins a championship. So some schools have started pushing back start times the following day. “Today it seems to have worked really well,” said Sacred Heart elementary principal Shaun Morgan. “Tardies are down, our absences seem to be down, so it seems like it’s a great benefit and our parents and kids have loved it.”

At Southeastern Voc Tech in Easton, they tried a different approach. The students had to be at school at the regular time, but they got a bonus. For every point the Patriots scored, the kids could add a point to a test score or homework. “Attendance was good,” said Superintendent Luis Lopes. “We had our usual 95% attendance, just under 95% attendance this morning, which was great. The Patriot points definitely helped out.”

Because the Super Bowl score was so low, Lopes said the school tripled the points.

Now, we’ll see how absenteeism is on Wednesday after Tuesday’s parade.