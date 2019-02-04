



FOXBORO (CBS) – The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have arrived home with some hardware.

The team’s signature “AirKraft” landed at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island just after 2 p.m. A small group of fans was waiting for their arrival.

After boarding nearby buses, the team made the drive to Gillette Stadium. Several hundred fans cheered as the buses pulled in.

An animated Devin McCourty hoisted the Lombardi trophy as the Patriots made their way through the crowd after getting off the bus.

Devin McCourty is showing off the Lombardi trophy as the champs arrive back at Gillette Stadium #SuperBowl #Patriots pic.twitter.com/zuKUYPYgIo — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 4, 2019

Earlier in the day the team joked they’re going to need a new plane, though a new paint job should do. The current version of the custom plane only includes five Lombardi trophies, and the team won its sixth on Sunday.

We’re gonna need a new plane. pic.twitter.com/odQdV24UQt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Atlanta to capture a second title in three years.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman weren’t among the passengers aboard AirKraft. The pair spent Monday at Disney World celebrating Edelman’s Super Bowl MVP performance.