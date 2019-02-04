CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
ATLANTA (AP) — Travelers heading home from the Super Bowl were enduring waits of more than an hour to get through airport security on what city officials have called “Mass Exodus Monday.”

The airport’s website showed it was taking more than an hour to get through security at the main checkpoint in the domestic terminal Monday morning.

City officials say they expected around 110,000 passengers to be screened Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — well over the 60,000 to 80,000 on a typical day.

The city is hoping to avoid the chaotic scene at the airport on a recent Monday — Jan. 14 — when many passengers waited more than an hour to be screened in lines that stretched into the baggage claim area.

