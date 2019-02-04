



BOSTON (CBS) — As one season comes to an end, another is just about to get started.

As the Patriots get set to return home as Super Bowl champs, the Red Sox are getting set to start their World Series defense. Monday is “Truck Day” in Boston.

The Red Sox equipment truck will start loading up at Fenway Park around 7 a.m. and depart for the team’s Spring Training facilities in Fort Myers, Florida around noon.

The truck will depart from Fenway Park on Van Ness Street, led by a flat-bed truck carrying Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors who will be handing out JetBlue collectible baseball card schedules filled with prizes and tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans.

For the 21st straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will be behind the wheel for the 1,480-mile trip. He’ll be hauling the following baseball equipment and supplies down to Fort Myers:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

“Truck Day” has been a tradition in Boston since 2003, signaling the unofficial start of Spring Training.

Red Sox Spring Training will officially begin on February 14, in Fort Myers, Florida.