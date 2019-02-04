CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
BOSTON (CBS) – A man from Los Angeles was the only person arrested Sunday night as fans celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in Boston.

Vincent Bredice, 21, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont and Avery Streets. Police say Bredice climbed a tree on Boston Common.

PHOTOS: Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LIII Victory

Officers warned Bredice several times to get off the tree. He allegedly gave police the middle finger and continued to climb.

Patriots fans climb a tree in Boston while celebrating after New England beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Boston Police say Bredice kicked multiple branches off the tree while drinking an alcoholic beverage. He was removed from the tree and arrested.

Bredice is charged with malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace, and drinking in public. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

No other arrests were made at the celebrations.

Massachusetts State Police did not make any Super Bowl celebration arrests either.

