



BOSTON (CBS) — After hugging teammates and coaches — and of course, the Vince Lombardi Trophy — following New England’s Super Bowl LIII win on Sunday, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy had something to get off his chest.

Patriots doubters and the haters spent all season saying the team wasn’t good anymore, and certainly not championship material. While much of the “too old” talk was focused on quarterback Tom Brady, that trickled down to the entire team. They were counted out late in the regular season, and then again two weeks ago heading into the AFC Championship in Kansas City. While they were the favorites against the Los Angeles Rams, they again heard the doubt loud and clear leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

So after claiming his second Super Bowl victory with the Patriots, Van Noy wanted to make sure those haters felt kinda silly for spouting all that nonsense.

World champs!!!!!! They gunna hate me even more now !!!!!! #patsnation #2xchamp — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 4, 2019

Van Noy hit all the usual suspects, starting with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti. The local radio show loves to belittle the Patriots, and in the process, bash Van Noy’s contributions to the defense. But even their official show account had to tip the cap to Van Noy following Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Rams.

Patriots haters Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Shannon Sharpe also have some explaining to do on Monday, and Van Noy was not going to let them off the hook.

And rightfully so. Van Noy and the Patriots defense completely shut down the Rams’ high-powered offense in Super Bowl LIII, holding Jared Goff and company to just 260 total yards. The Patriots pass rush harassed Goff throughout the night, with Van Noy contributing with one of the team’s four sacks on the quarterback. It was a big one too, as Van Noy pummeled Goff for a 14-yard loss on a third-and-2, forcing one of nine Rams punts on the evening.

Van Noy also had plenty to say when he took his podium following Sunday’s win.

“Some of you counted us out and we’re here again as the champions and it feels good,” he said. “We still have a bad defense? Like I said earlier, we have elite football players. We aren’t stars over here. We just show up to work and keep grinding and grinding. It shows. Look at the scoreboard, we’re champs again, baby.”

The Patriots defense hit the Rams hard throughout Super Bowl LIII, and now that they’re champs again, they’re hitting back at the haters who doubted them throughout the season.