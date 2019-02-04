



NORWOOD (CBS) – A young man is charged with killing his brother in a drunk driving crash in Norwood over the weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Treorv Wrensford of Norwood was drunk and speeding when he crashed his car at the intersection of Route 1A and Davis Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.

His brother, 22-year-old Tresor Wrensford, was a passenger in the car and was killed. Treorv was rushed the hospital with serious injuries. He was later arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, OUI, operating negligently, failure to stay within marked lanes and speeding.

He will be arraigned in Dedham District Court Monday.