



BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots Super Bowl championship parade will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center in downtown Boston.

If you’re planning on going, the city is recommending you take public transportation, because parking will be scarce.

The parade route will go down Boylston Street at Hereford Street, then left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street, where it will end at City Hall.

Parking will be banned on several streets and towing will start at 6 a.m.

These street will be closed to all traffic at about 9 a.m. according to the city:

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street

There is no set time to re-open the street, because that will depend on the size of the crowd.

The city expects to re-open Boylston Street first, then Tremont Street and finally Cambridge Street.

Anyone with disabilities who would like to attend the parade but has questions about accessibility should call 617-635-3682 or email disability@boston.gov .

The MBTA will run rush-hour service all day to accommodate the crowds and some commuter rail lines will have extra cars as well. For more information, visit mbta.com/patriots.

For more parade information, visit boston.gov.