



BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police will be trying out a body camera pilot program over the next six months. Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin made the announcement in a written statement Monday.

About 100 troopers will be involved. It will take two weeks for all of the participants to obtain cameras.

“Pilot participants will evaluate different vendor devices over this six-month period with the goal of identifying the best camera solution for the department’s policing mission,” said the announcement.

Gilpin said she hopes the program increases accountability, accuracy, and safety.

The “[State Police Association of Massachusetts] is committed to working in partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration in employing new technologies that may benefit the safety of SPAM’s members and the public that we protect. SPAM supports the administration’s body-worn camera pilot program and looks forward to examining the perceived benefits and potential improvements with the use of these technologies,” said SPAM President Mark Lynch in the statement.

Boston Police conducted a year-long pilot program in 2016-2017. Mayor Marty Walsh said they found the program beneficial and expanded it last August.