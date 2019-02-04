



BOSTON (CBS) – Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman didn’t get much sleep, if any, Sunday night.

He was up early Monday for an interview on CBS This Morning, just hours after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

“I think we’re all feeling pretty happy and probably a little tired. It was an unbelievable game. It was great to be a part of a resilient group of guys and now, after all the hard work, we get a little time to enjoy ourselves and I think that’s what we’re doing right now,” Edelman said.

The MVP admitted his plan going into the game was simple – don’t make any mental errors.

“I wanted to go in and have a clean game like that. I wanted to be able to help communicate, you want to hear the personnel groups in and out of the huddle. Those were little individual goals that I had, if you do those little things, it adds up to make a big difference,” he said.

One of the first people Edelman talked to after the game was his mother.

“I just said ‘I love you,’ and I appreciate her. I wanted to see my family. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without them and sometimes you just got to say it to let them know.”

And what about that post-game hug with Tom Brady?

“It was awesome. He’s the ultimate professional. He’s the greatest of all time and it’s been an honor to get to play with him and learn from him on not just being a football player, being a professional, being a father. He’s just been helping me out for ten years now, showing me the ropes and it’s pretty cool to have guys like him around.”

Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019

They’ll be spending more time together in the off-season, as usual, but this time there’s also a trip to Disney World.