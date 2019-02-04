CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Julian Edelman, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII


BOSTON (CBS) – Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman didn’t get much sleep, if any, Sunday night.

He was up early Monday for an interview on CBS This Morning, just hours after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

“I think we’re all feeling pretty happy and probably a little tired. It was an unbelievable game. It was great to be a part of a resilient group of guys and now, after all the hard work, we get a little time to enjoy ourselves and I think that’s what we’re doing right now,” Edelman said.

Julian Edelman on CBS This Morning. (Image credit: CBS News)

The MVP admitted his plan going into the game was simple – don’t make any mental errors.

“I wanted to go in and have a clean game like that. I wanted to be able to help communicate, you want to hear the personnel groups in and out of the huddle. Those were little individual goals that I had, if you do those little things, it adds up to make a big difference,” he said.

One of the first people Edelman talked to after the game was his mother.

“I just said ‘I love you,’ and I appreciate her. I wanted to see my family. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without them and sometimes you just got to say it to let them know.”

And what about that post-game hug with Tom Brady?

Tom Brady celebrates with Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“It was awesome. He’s the ultimate professional. He’s the greatest of all time and it’s been an honor to get to play with him and learn from him on not just being a football player, being a professional, being a father. He’s just been helping me out for ten years now, showing me the ropes and it’s pretty cool to have guys like him around.”

They’ll be spending more time together in the off-season, as usual, but this time there’s also a trip to Disney World.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s