



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are Super Bowl champs once again, and once they’re done parading through Boston on Tuesday, it’ll be time to schedule a visit to the White House.

We already know one player who will not be attended that trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Safety Duron Harmon.

Harmon came up big for the Patriots in their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, taking over for injured safety Patrick Chung in the second half. He had a big hand in two of the biggest defensive plays of the night, breaking up a would-be touchdown catch by Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the goal line and then blitzing Rams QB Jared Goff on his fourth-quarter interception to Stephon Gilmore. The win earned Harmon his third Super Bowl title with the Patriots.

After the victory, he said he won’t be joining his teammates when they visit President Donald Trump at the White House over the offseason.

“Nah man,” Harmon told TMZ. “They don’t want me in the White House.”

Harmon said he would rather visit former President Barack Obama, much like the Golden State Warriors did in their recent championship visit to the nation’s capital.

Chances are Harmon will not be alone, as more Patriots will announce their intentions to skip the White House visit in the near future. After New England’s prior Super Bowl victory, two years ago against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, cornerback Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett skipped the trip out of protest. Quarterback Tom Brady opted not to go in order to spend more time with his family.

Last year, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were dis-invited to the White House after several players backed out.

The Patriots aren’t the only New England team set to visit the White House in the near future. The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox are set to make their visit in May.