



BOSTON (CBS) — The Super Bowl MVP wants a record number of fans to fill the city streets Tuesday as the Patriots roll through Boston in their celebratory duck boat parade. “I expect two mil. Two million people. We just got six. We just got six. Let’s go!” shouted Julian Edelman after the Pats beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII Sunday night.

Crews in a Dorchester garage were busy Monday morning building platforms, doing safety checks, and polishing the duck boats to get ready for the rolling rally.

“We’ve got it down to a science. They know what to do,” said Bob Lawler, general manager of Boston Duck Tours.

This is the 12th duck boat parade in Boston since 2002.

“We’re so lucky to be here in Boston,” said Lawler. “There’s nowhere else in the country that gets to experience this.”

There is still confetti stuck to the floorboards of the duck boats from the Red Sox World Series Parade in October. Just three months later, it’s time for another celebration.

The duck boats are getting ready to carry that sixth Lombardi trophy through the streets of #boston!!! #patriots #SuperBowlChamps #wbz pic.twitter.com/PSmchupurR — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 4, 2019

“This is something special that we get to do for the city and for our championship teams. How could this get old? It’s fantastic,” said Lawler.

Unlike the snowy, cold parade two years ago, Tuesday is supposed to be a beautiful day for a championship parade.

“We’ll have all the canopies open, plenty of fans in the streets. No one has to worry about staying warm. It’s going to be a great day for the city,” said Lawler. “Let’s get everybody out there. Try to get 2 million fans. Have a great time!”

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman wants to see 2 million fans at Tuesday's #Patriots victory parade! pic.twitter.com/gLQ5924qL5 — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) February 4, 2019

Patriots safety Devin McCourty is echoing Edelman’s call for fans to show up like never before.

“Hopefully the weather works out. Skip work. Everybody’s off in Massachusetts. We’re gonna party,” said McCourty. It looks like his wish will come true.

The parade kicks off from the Hynes Convention center at 11 a.m. Tuesday.