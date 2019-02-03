BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady saved his greatest hype video for last.

The quarterback shared his latest creation Sunday morning, hours before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The video featured appearances from former players who know a thing or two about winning championships. Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Ty Law, Kevin Faulk and Lawyer Milloy help narrate the social media post.

“The bonds between us, the belief in something larger than yourself, makes a city, a team, a dream grow,” was the message. “It’s never about one person, one play, one game. Win or lose, we do it together. When you put on your uniform, you carry much more than your name on your back and the name on your front. You play for each other, for those who came before you, and for those who will come after you. When you put on the uniform, you carry the heartbeat of a city, a team, a dream, that will live forever.”

Brady ends the video with his signature scream of “Let’s go!”