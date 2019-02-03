  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Lauren Meizo, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII


BOSTON (CBS) – A Chicopee woman who got a bedside visit from Rob Gronkowski when she was in the hospital has her own message for the Patriots tight end as he heads into Super Bowl LIII.

Lauren Meizo wanted to meet Gronkowski last spring while she awaited heart and kidney transplants

In April, Meizo’s wish came true at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Gronkowski came and spent about 45 minutes with her.

Rob Gronkowski and Lauren Meizo (Photo credit Brigham and Women’s Hospital)

Meizo is now home and recovering from the transplants. On Sunday, it was Meizo’s turn to support Gronkowski.

“Just wanted to wish you good luck come Sunday,” she said. “You know like when you came to visit me at Brigham and Women’s Hospital when I was waiting for my second heart transplant and kidney. Just remember. Listen to (Bill) Belichick. He knows what he’s talking about.”

Meizo said when Gronkowski came to visit her at the hospital it was just what the doctor ordered.

