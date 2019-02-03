CHAMPIONS:Patriots Beat Rams 13-3, Win Super Bowl LIII
BOSTON (CBS) — Confident Patriots fans headed to Modell’s Sporting Goods in Newton Sunday night even before the Super Bowl score was official. By about an hour after the game, the line swerved around the store.

Modell’s Sporting Goods was packed Sunday night after the Super Bowl (WBZ-TV)

Hats and t-shirts appeared to be the most popular purchases.

One woman headed to check out said she was shopping for her neighbors and her kids. “My kids are home in bed and I’m the good mom standing in line,” she said.

Super Bowl Champions T-Shirts (WBZ-TV)

Behind the scenes, Pop Tops Co. Inc. in Easton was well on their way to printing tens of thousands of licensed championship t-shirts. Owner Jonathan Fine said they would continue production until the orders stopped rolling in.

If the Rams won, would Pops Tops be making their t-shirts?

“Nope, we would have gone home,” said Fine.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. The Patriots have now tied the Steelers for most franchise Super Bowls with six.

