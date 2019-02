ATLANTA (CBS) – Tom Brady shared a special family moment from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Brady posted two photos from the field. One was with his wife Gisele Bündchen and the other with his entire family.

The team was allowed onto the field Saturday night for family photos and a team picture.

Head coach Bill Belichick opted for the team to spend the time soaking in the Super Bowl experience with family rather than holding the scheduled final walk through.