



ATLANTA (CBS) – Fans will get the chance to see Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s massive retractable roof in action Sunday night. But Super Bowl LIII will be played indoors.

There had been debate throughout the week about whether the roof would be opened or closed while the Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams.

Rain is expected to move out of the Atlanta area before the game. But temperatures are only supposed to be in the low 50s.

As a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the festivities will feature a bit of everything. The roof will be closed for on-field warmups then open for pregame ceremonies.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during on-field warmups and then open for pre-game festivities, per league official. It will close after the flyover during the National Anthem and remain closed during game, when temperatures outside are forecasted to be in low 50s. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2019

The roof will then close after the national anthem flyover. It will remain closed during the game.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.