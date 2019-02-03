  • WBZ TV

ATLANTA (CBS) – Fans will get the chance to see Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s massive retractable roof in action Sunday night. But Super Bowl LIII will be played indoors.

CBS Sports: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fun Facts

There had been debate throughout the week about whether the roof would be opened or closed while the Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams.

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII practice on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rain is expected to move out of the Atlanta area before the game. But temperatures are only supposed to be in the low 50s.

As a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the festivities will feature a bit of everything. The roof will be closed for on-field warmups then open for pregame ceremonies.

The roof will then close after the national anthem flyover. It will remain closed during the game.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

