



BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no Super Bowl mishap for Mark Wahlberg this year.

The Hollywood superstar and New England super fan famously left early the night the Patriots mounted an incredible comeback against the Falcons. Wahlberg said his son wasn’t feeling well during the game.

According to his Instagram story Saturday, Wahlberg won’t be making the trip to Atlanta for this year’s Super Bowl.

“Hey guys. Sorry I couldn’t be here at the game,” Wahlberg said in a video. “I’m going to be watching here at home, watching them hoist the sixth Super Bowl trophy. Sorry, L.A., my hometown. You’re going down. Guys, it’s going to be No. 6 for the greatest of all time, Tom Brady. Enjoy the game and god bless.”

Hopefully Wahlberg doesn’t head to bed early this year!