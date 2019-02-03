BREAKING:Patriots Become Super Bowl Champs After Beating Rams 13-3
BOSTON (CBS) — A duck boat parade to celebrate the Patriots Super Bowl win will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m., the city of Boston tweeted.

The parade will kick off at the Hynes Convention Center.

“Remember to dress warmly for the winter weather expected Tuesday. If you plan to go to the parade, consider using public transportation, and please celebrate responsibly,” said the parade announcement.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3, making it the sixth time Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have won a Super Bowl since 2001.

