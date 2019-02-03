BREAKING:Patriots Become Super Bowl Champs After Beating Rams 13-3
Filed Under:Boston, Local TV, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans in Boston took to the street to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win Sunday night.

Immediately after the game, a huge crowd gathered on Landsdowne Street near Fenway.

A huge crowd gathers on Lansdowne Street in Boston after the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII (WBZ-TV)

Thousands of college students headed to the Boston Common to celebrate. A heavy police presence was also there.

Police on the Common told WBZ-TV they estimate the crowd was bigger than the post-World Series celebration. For the most part, fans were behaving.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross got together Friday to advise fans to act responsibly after the game.

“Be smart about what happens at the end of the game, win or lose it doesn’t matter, it’s a game. If it comes down to a bad call, we’ve seen that, let’s act responsibly in the city of Boston,” Walsh said.

Gross added, “Look out for each other…We don’t want any tragedies as a result of a game.”

In years past, celebrations in the city have been relatively contained and respectful.

