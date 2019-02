BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes turned some heads on social media with his Super Bowl Sunday post.

Spikes tweeted out a photo of from Super Bowl XLVI. In the photograph with Spikes was Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted in a second murder trial, and later committed suicide in his prison cell.

Spikes and Hernandez were teammates both with the Patriots and at the University of Florida.