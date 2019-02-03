RANDOLPH (CBS) — A 29-year-old Randolph man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attacked and robbed a 74-year-old man. Demetrius James was charged with assault and battery on a person over 65 and unarmed robbery.

Randolph Police said a woman driving on North Street reported the assault around 10:40 a.m. She gave a description of the man to police.

Responding officers found the older man. He “suffered injuries to his face and reported being robbed of his wallet and keys,” said police. The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

“A short time later, a resident who heard the description of the suspect on the scanner called police and reported they saw someone matching the description running through their backyard.”

Police found and arrested James near the Linwood Cemetery on North Street, about a quarter mile away from where the alleged attack took place.

Joanne Cody said the victim is her father. “I don’t know what kind of animals these kind of people are that attack the elderly and steal from them while they are out for their daily walk,” she said.

James is being held on $5,000 cash bail.