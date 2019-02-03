  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The bad news keeps coming for one Kansas City Chiefs fan.

After the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, footage surfaced appearing to show a fan had pointed a green laser pointer at Tom Brady during the contest.

A laser shines on Tom Brady’s face during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. (Screen shot from WBZ-TV)

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the fan has been identified and banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium. Soon, the fan will also be facing criminal charges, Schefter reported.

According the ESPN, Kansas City Police were going to cite the fan with disorderly conduct. Members of the Chiefs organizations, however, didn’t feel the charge was strong enough and have pushed for “the harshest penalty possible.”

