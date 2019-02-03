



ATLANTA (CBS) — Whether it’s a preseason game or the Super Bowl, Julian Edelman is a man of routine. That continued Sunday.

The Patriots’ wide receiver was — as always — one of the first players to step on the field for warmups prior to Super Bowl LIII. Sporting some blue short shorts and his bright red gloves, Edelman went through his usual routine — which includes practicing his one-handed catches.

Julian Edelman going through his usual pregame catch routine. Practicing one-handers (questionable accuracy on these throws) pic.twitter.com/bUUV6lyxUF — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) February 3, 2019

Julian Edelman hitting the field for his usual warmup. pic.twitter.com/C9RmKfxw6E — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 3, 2019

It’s that type of practice that allows Edelman to come through with some, shall we say, memorable Super Bowl catches.

Edelman working on fingertip catches. That situation might have come up in a past Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/3XjENdsCG1 — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) February 3, 2019

The Patriots are hoping the receiver comes through with a number of catches — one-handed, two-handed or no-handed — against the Rams on Sunday night.