ATLANTA (CBS) — Whether it’s a preseason game or the Super Bowl, Julian Edelman is a man of routine. That continued Sunday.

The Patriots’ wide receiver was — as always — one of the first players to step on the field for warmups prior to Super Bowl LIII. Sporting some blue short shorts and his bright red gloves, Edelman went through his usual routine — which includes practicing his one-handed catches.

It’s that type of practice that allows Edelman to come through with some, shall we say, memorable Super Bowl catches.

Julian Edelman makes an astonishing catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Patriots are hoping the receiver comes through with a number of catches — one-handed, two-handed or no-handed — against the Rams on Sunday night.

