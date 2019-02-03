



ATLANTA (CBS) — The postseason accolades continue to pile up for Julian Edelman. And the newest one came in Super fashion.

With 13:51 left in the second quarter Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII, Edelman climbed into second place all time on the postseason receiving yards list. He did it with a six-yard gain on an out route to the right sideline.

Edelman caught three balls for 43 yards in the first quarter of the game, setting him up to need just two yards to move into second place all time.

The score was 0-0 at the time Edelman moved into second place all time. Two plays later, Edelman was left wide open deep across the middle for a 25-yard gain. At that point, Edelman had five receptions for 74 yards in a little over a quarter of football.

Edelman entered the night ranked fourth all time with 1,271 postseason receiving yards, behind Cliff Branch (1,289), Michael Irvin (1,315) and Jerry Rice (2,245).

Earlier this postseason, Edelman moved into second place all time for postseason receptions. He entered Sunday needing 45 yards to pass Irvin on the list.

In both categories, Edelman trails Jerry Rice, who caught 151 passes for 2,245 yards in 29 career postseason games. Sunday night marked the 18th postseason game of Edelman’s career.