HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A Connecticut man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with drunk driving. Police in New Hampshire say he was found passed out at the wheel at McDonald’s.

Joshua Irizarry was found passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald’s in Hooksett.

Joshua Irizarry. (Image Credit: Hooksett Police Department)

Police say Irizarry showed signs of impairment. He allegedly told police he drank alcohol prior to driving.

After Irizarry took field sobriety tests, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. After being transported to Hooskett Police headquarters, Irizarry was found with a blood alcohol level of .09.

Irizarry was released on personal recognizance. He is due in court on February 21.

