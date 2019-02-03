  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMSuper Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show
    6:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    10:00 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Framingham State University, Local TV, Racist Graffiti


FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Racist graffiti was found at Framingham State University again Friday. The school has struggled with racial slurs being posted around campus in the past.

According to the University Police Safety Bulletin, the racist graffiti was found written in a woman’s bathroom stall at Horace Mann Hall. “Evidence shows the vandalism occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.”

The University Police are conducting interviews and reviewing surviellance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 508-626-4911. If you want to stay anonymous, text 67283, and begin the message with “FSUTIP.”

In Oct. 2017, a series of racial slurs were found around campus. The University asked the FBI to investigate and offered a reward for information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s