



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Racist graffiti was found at Framingham State University again Friday. The school has struggled with racial slurs being posted around campus in the past.

According to the University Police Safety Bulletin, the racist graffiti was found written in a woman’s bathroom stall at Horace Mann Hall. “Evidence shows the vandalism occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.”

The University Police are conducting interviews and reviewing surviellance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 508-626-4911. If you want to stay anonymous, text 67283, and begin the message with “FSUTIP.”

In Oct. 2017, a series of racial slurs were found around campus. The University asked the FBI to investigate and offered a reward for information.