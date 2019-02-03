  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Donnie Wahlberg is a die-hard Patriots fan but he could not make it to the Super Bowl in Atlanta this year. Instead of letting his ticket go to waste, he decided to make another fan’s game day.

This week, Wahlberg gifted the two tickets to Adham Majid at random.

After getting the tickets, Majid and Wahlberg got acquainted over FaceTime.

“Enjoy the game. Since I couldn’t be there. I want the number one Pats fan in America to be there and be able to have a great seat,” said Wahlberg in the video. He is currently in Chicago with wife Jenny McCarthy.

Majid said he would do his best to “fill that void” of Wahlberg and McCarthy’s absence.

