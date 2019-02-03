BOSTON (CBS) – For Super Bowl Sunday, there’s no more fitting guest on Keller at Large than Michael McCann, a legal expert who overlaps the worlds of law and sports.

McCann is a professor at the University of New Hampshire’s school of law. He also is the founding director of the sports and entertainment law institute at UNH and teaches a sports law course called DeflateGate. He’s also a legal analyst for Sports Illustrated.

In the four years DeflateGate has been offered at UNH, over 250 students have been enrolled.

“Certainly no court would ever find that he did anything to the footballs that violated the rules,” McCann said of the NFL’s famous decision to suspend Tom Brady four games for allegedly tampering with the air pressure in footballs.

McCann also discussed Colin Kaepernick’s case against the NFL. Kaepernick claims owners colluded to keep teams from signing him after he took a knee in protest during the national anthem.

“Last year Kaepernick had a win of sorts in that the arbitrator refused to give the NFL a summary judgement, which means that Kaepernick has something,” McCann said.

“A lot of people laughed at Kaepernick that he was just upset. He clearly has some degree of evidence. He might not win, but he has something. And we’re awaiting for a decision any day from an arbitrator.”