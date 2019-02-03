



ATLANTA (CBS) — Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool who’s known as “El Presidente,” was kicked out of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

A headline on Barstool.com said Portnoy was “literally carried out of the stadium by security.” A video on the website appeared to show Portnoy handcuffed.

Last week, Portnoy was escorted out of Super Bowl media night after security was alerted to his presence. It appeared, based on Portnoy’s social media posting, that he created a fake credential in order to gain access to Opening Night.

Portnoy later said on social media that he was charged with criminal trespassing and was told to not return to the arena for a year.

The history between Barstool Sports and the NFL dates back to the days of DeflateGate, when Portnoy along with three other employees staged a protest in the lobby of the NFL headquarters. Employees of the website were then subsequently banned from all Super Bowl events, though commissioner Roger Goodell claimed to not know about that.

Portnoy popularized the shirt depicting Goodell’s face sporting a red clown nose, which he wore on national TV before printing it on 70,000 towels to give out before a Patriots game. Portnoy also once threatened legal action when it appeared as though the NFL infringed upon a copyright for T-shirts.