BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a dog who went into distress while out for a swim in the waters of Pleasure Bay in South Boston Sunday morning.

Kai, a 12-year-old golden retriever, enjoys swimming. But just before 10 a.m., the dog’s owner reported that Kai had gone out too far and wasn’t able to swim back.

Kai had been in the water 30-40 minutes before firefighters arrived.

A technical rescue team used a zodiac boat to reach the dog and bring him to safety.

The Boston Fire Department said it was fortunate crews just had water rescue training last week and “it showed today.”

Kai was treated by Boston EMS and then taken to the vet with his owner.