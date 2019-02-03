  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Dog Rescued, Water Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a dog who went into distress while out for a swim in the waters of Pleasure Bay in South Boston Sunday morning.

Kai, a 12-year-old golden retriever, enjoys swimming. But just before 10 a.m., the dog’s owner reported that Kai had gone out too far and wasn’t able to swim back.

Firefighters reach Kai, a dog who swam out too far. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Kai had been in the water 30-40 minutes before firefighters arrived.

A technical rescue team used a zodiac boat to reach the dog and bring him to safety.

Kai is brought safely back to shore. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

The Boston Fire Department said it was fortunate crews just had water rescue training last week and “it showed today.”

Kai was treated by Boston EMS and then taken to the vet with his owner.

