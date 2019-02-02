WORCESTER (CBS) — One person is dead after a fire broke out on Upsala Street in Worcester early Saturday. Firefighters responded to the scene around 3 a.m. to find heavy flames.

Two people were reportedly trapped on the second floor, the Worcester Fire Department said. “One resident self-extricated out of a second floor window onto the 1st floor roof. First arriving Worcester Police Officers were able to safely remove the resident from the roof.”

That person was transported to UMass Memorial University Campus for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters attempted to search the house for the second resident and attack the flames from inside but they were forced to back out “due to the heavy fire on the second floor and the enormous amount of debris in the house.”

After putting out the fire on the outside, they resumed the search and that was when they found the body of the second person.

Chief Lavoie said in a statement, “I am very proud of the efforts made by our firefighters this morning. They encountered extreme cold, a frozen hydrant, heavy fire and a very difficult building to maneuver in. We are deeply saddened by this loss but extremely grateful that the second resident was able to escape.”

The Worcester Police and Fire Departments are still investigating, no word yet on what caused the fire.