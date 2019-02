WESTFORD (CBS) — The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Westford. A woman was found dead along Providence road around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

“This is being investigated as a suspicious death based on the location and that the female was not dressed in appropriate clothing for the cold temperature,” said a statement from the D.A.

It is unclear whether foul play was involved at this time.

The woman has not been identified.