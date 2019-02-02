



WATERTOWN (CBS) – Police are urging caution after five Watertown homes were broken into Friday night. At three of those, residents were home.

The break-ins happened on Barnard Avenue, Franklin Street, Stearns Road and Stoneleigh Circle. No one was hurt in the break-ins.

Police are reminding residents to make sure doors, windows and cars are locked. They are also encouraging those with home security systems to check their systems and report anything out of the ordinary.

Police are also asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

“Do not hesitate to call. Even the smallest piece of information can play a major role in solving these incidents,” the Watertown Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s main number: 617-972-6500.