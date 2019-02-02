



BOSTON (CBS) — It took a little while, but Ty Law is a Hall of Famer. Finally.

The former Patriots cornerback received the good news on Saturday, after the voting committee selected him for induction for football’s greatest honor.

Law — who played for the Patriots from 1995-2004 — had been a finalist in the previous two seasons, but he came up short in the voting process. The wait now has been proven to be worth it.

BREAKING: Eight “Heroes of the Game” have been elected to the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/uD2FLRJoKa — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019

Law, 44, was drafted by the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick of the 1995 draft. He spent 10 seasons with New England, was a part of three Super Bowl winners (though he was injured for Super Bowl XXXIX), recorded 36 interceptions and scored six defensive touchdowns in that time. Law went on to play for the Jets (twice), Chiefs, and Broncos. In total, during his 15-year career, he recorded 53 interceptions, which ties him with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders for 24th-most all time.

This year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wrote a letter of recommendation to the committee for Law, saying, “Looking back, I realize how lucky I was then to be challenged every day by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game. It helped me work harder to become successful in this league and ultimately prepared me to become the player I am today.”