



BOSTON (CBS) – The Pug Bowl will pit California pug against New England pug in a Super Bowl challenge.

Tiny Paws Pug Rescue, of California, has challenged Pug Rescue of New England to see which rescue has a the best look-alike pug for both Super Bowl coaches, the Rams Sean McVay and the Patriots Bill Belichick.

Each rescue submitted one photo for each coach.

Voters can vote on Pug Bowl Facebook page until 12:45 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The winning rescue will get not only bragging rights, it will get $100 of merchandise on their Amazon wish list from the losing rescue.