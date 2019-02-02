CHELMSFORD – Police have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Walmart on Friday night.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said Jonathan, J. Wentzell, 29, of Chelmsford is charged with open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior.

Police say Wentzell exposed himself to a female customer in a shopping aisle in Walmart, 66 Parkhurst Road.

The woman reported the incident to a Walmart employee, who called the police. Wentzell allegedly fled the Walmart before police arrived.