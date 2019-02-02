



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police will be out in force for Super Bowl Sunday.

The state police said when crowds take to the streets after Super Bowl LIII, the police will be on hand to prevent crime, maintain order and ease traffic congestion.

“As always, Colonel Kerry Gilpin and the Department ask that citizens celebrate responsibly, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements for safe travel, and call 911 to report any suspicious persons or objects,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The state police’s crowd control units will assist the Boston Police Department, especially in the area of Boylston Street and the streets that feed into the Kenmore Square/Fenway Park area.

State police will also help university police at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Dartmouth campuses.

Troopers and analysts in the state police’s Division of Homeland Security will monitor intelligence and be on the lookout for threats at the Commonwealth Watch Center at General Headquarters.

Members of the public should follow the MSP Twitter feed for any urgent safety announcements during and after the Super Bowl.