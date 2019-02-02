STOUGHTON – Police say a man posed as a Water Department employee to gain access to an elderly woman’s home Saturday afternoon.

The man pushed his way past the woman, pointing to an ID and saying “Water Department,” as he entered her home, according to police. He then demanded to see the water meter.

Once the woman led him to the basement, she tried to call 911. Police say the man ripped the phone from the woman’s hand, then tried to rip the phone off the wall. The woman ran upstairs, and the man escaped through the basement door.

The man is described as a Spanish-speaking, light-skinned male. He had a clean-cut beard, a black winter hat, bluetooth headset, a blue jacket and work gloves. Police say he arrived at the house in a silver SUV with another man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.