FRANKLIN (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 Friday night. The victim is being identified by Mass. State Police as Emily Smith of Ashland.

According to State Police, the 2011 Subaru Forester that Smith was driving veered from the right lane into the middle lane of 495 Northbound in Franklin, hitting a 2016 Toyota RAV4 around 8 p.m.

“After striking the Toyota the Subaru went out of control and went off the right side of the road, causing it to roll over and crash. The female driver and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and determined to be deceased at the scene,” said State Police.

The driver and two passengers of the Toyota were not hurt.

It is unclear what caused the Subaru to swerve, State Police are still investigating.