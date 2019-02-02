  • WBZ TV

By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Foxboro, Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

They may not have tickets to the big game, but their pride for the Patriots is passionate and real. The town of Foxboro came together on Saturday afternoon for a rally on behalf of their hometown team.

“This our third year in row having a rally it n ever gets old. It means a lot for our own home town to come together for our Patriots,” said Lynda Walsh, organizer of the event.

Eleven-year-old Evan Vieira got all dressed up, and it’s the same uniform he plans to wear during the Super Bowl.

“I am losing my mind. I am ready to go Beat LA. Beal LA,” said Vieira.

A few dozen of the Foxboro faithful came to the town common. Many of these people can’t make it to the game, but doesn’t mean they are not true die-hards and showing their pride for the Patriots.

“These are the real fans who can’t afford season tickets or go to the Super Bowl. So, these are the real fans – out in the cold losing their voice,” Sandra Bell said.

But the cold was no match for the excitement.

“It’s a little cold, but we’re excited, and we are pumped to support our team,” said Paul Donnelly.

“It’s great – great town and great tradition,” said Mike Stuart.

