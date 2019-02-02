Comments
February 2, 2019
Right now, one of the hottest immigration topics of debate in Washington is TPS (Temporary Protected Status). President Trump has been trying to eliminate the program for Salvadorians, leaving two-hundred thousand people in a state of panic and worry. TPS is part of the Immigration Act of 1990 and gives individuals from designated countries the right to work here in the U.S. On this edition of “Centro”, we give you the latest information regarding TPS and tell you about a march for justice that will be taking place in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jose Palma from the National TPS Alliance and Maritza Castellon for La Comunidad INC. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MARCH FOR TPS JUSTICE
Nothing about us without us!
National TPS Alliance
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
The White House @ 9AM
(978) 984-6441
#TPSjustice
#lajusticiaTPSiana
