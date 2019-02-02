  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Local TV


BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in single digit temps overnight to battle flames at the Holy Mt. Zion Church in Roxbury. The large fire burned for hours and heavy smoke made visibility hard.

Boston Fire Department responded to a blaze in a Roxbury Church early Saturday (Photo Courtesy: Boston Fire Department)

By 6 a.m. Saturday, the fire was six-alarms because of the treacherous work conditions.

One firefighter was transported with a leg injury, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

The road and surrounding areas were slippery and iced over. At one point, part of the roof also collapsed.

Traffic in the area was also impacted, the road was blocked off, drivers on Townsend Street were forced down Walnut Avenue.

The department also tweeted their thanks to volunteers who came out to give them hot chocolate, soup, and extra gloves on scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s