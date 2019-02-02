



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in single digit temps overnight to battle flames at the Holy Mt. Zion Church in Roxbury. The large fire burned for hours and heavy smoke made visibility hard.

By 6 a.m. Saturday, the fire was six-alarms because of the treacherous work conditions.

One firefighter was transported with a leg injury, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Rotating Tower Ladder 10’s firefighters working in the bucket pic.twitter.com/oeMQZR9Rfg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2019

The road and surrounding areas were slippery and iced over. At one point, part of the roof also collapsed.

Traffic in the area was also impacted, the road was blocked off, drivers on Townsend Street were forced down Walnut Avenue.

The department also tweeted their thanks to volunteers who came out to give them hot chocolate, soup, and extra gloves on scene.

Thank you, Thank you to @BostonSparks A-10 and A-11 Canteen Crews. Hot chocolate, coffee, soup, extra gloves and socks, hand warmers. They are the best..and all VOLUNTEERS!!! Invaluable to all 1st Responders pic.twitter.com/2Ca0tM84xp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2019

No word yet on what caused the fire.