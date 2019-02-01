  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will get some southern influence this summer when the Zac Brown Band returns to town.

The Grammy Award-winning group will bring The Owl Tour to Boston on August 31 with Lukas Nelson & Promise of Real in support of the band’s new album.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for CMT)

This will be the band’s 10th appearance at Fenway Park.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at redsox.com/ZacBrownBand.

The band’s fan club will be able to purchase tickets at a presale at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit ZacBrownBand.com.

This is the fourth show announced for 2019 at Fenway.

Phish will be there July 5 and 6. The Who will perform Sept. 13 and Billy Joel returns Sept. 14.

