



BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will get some southern influence this summer when the Zac Brown Band returns to town.

The Grammy Award-winning group will bring The Owl Tour to Boston on August 31 with Lukas Nelson & Promise of Real in support of the band’s new album.

This will be the band’s 10th appearance at Fenway Park.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at redsox.com/ZacBrownBand.

The band’s fan club will be able to purchase tickets at a presale at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit ZacBrownBand.com.

This is the fourth show announced for 2019 at Fenway.

Phish will be there July 5 and 6. The Who will perform Sept. 13 and Billy Joel returns Sept. 14.