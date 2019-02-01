



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked fans to respect the city and one another as they watched the Super Bowl and reacted to the outcome, win or lose.

“What we need most is cooperation from the public,” said Walsh. “I’m asking all fans to help us by being responsible…respect our city, respect the residents of our city, respect the people that are coming out regardless who they are cheering for if they are cheering for the Rams, if they are cheering for the Patriots, it doesn’t matter, just respect each other.”

“Respect people’s property, respect people’s cars, respect peoples livelihoods,” Walsh continued.

“The Patriots represent a sustained excellence in teamwork, planning, strategy, and effort. Those values reflect our city and our region.”

While saying, “we are certainly proud of our team, no other city has really seen a team like the New England Patriots, or a dynasty like the Patriots,” Walsh emphasized that safety is his first priority.

He reminded fans to use public transportation, listen to public safety officers, dress appropriately, and drink responsibly.

Boston Police, Fire, EMS, MTBA are all prepared to respond to any type of situation, Walsh said.

“We’ve made safe celebrations a new normal,” said Walsh of past championship celebrations.

Earlier this week, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross also issued a letter to Boston’s college students reminding them to “celebrate in a safe and responsible manner.”

“We pretty much have the same plan,” said Gross, referencing the multiple times the Patriots have gone to the Super Bowl.

A number of streets will be closed to traffic or have a parking ban. For the full list visit the BPD website.

“Look out for each other,” Gross added. “We don’t want any tragedies as a result of a game.”

Walsh said, “Be smart about what happens at the end of the game, win or lose it doesn’t matter, it’s a game. If it comes down to a bad call, we’ve seen that, let’s act responsibly in the city of Boston.”