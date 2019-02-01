BOSTON (CBS) — Both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are healthy heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.

After missing Thursday’s practice session due to illness, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was a full participant in Friday’s session.

For the Rams, both safety Blake Countess (foot) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (foot) were full participants in practice. Both had been limited on Thursday.

For the Patriots, defensive lineman Malcom Brown was also a full participant on Friday. He was limited on Wednesday due to a calf injury but was a full participant on Thursday.

Tune in to Super Bowl LIII on WBZ-TV/CBS! Our special coverage begins Friday night with Patriots GameDay at 7 p.m., continues Saturday evening with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m., and kicks off Sunday morning with a special two-hour edition of Patriots GameDay at 11 a.m.! After the game, stay tuned for Patriots 5th Quarter for all the reaction and analysis from Super Bowl LIII!